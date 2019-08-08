Retford drink driver crashed car and then sped off

A Retford man who drunkenly crashed his car and then drove away was grieving the deaths of his grandparents, a court heard.

Karl Askew's blue Honda Civic was seen hitting a fence on the Oval and then speeding off, but he was found shortly afterwards on Babworth Crescent, at 8.30pm, on July 6.

A test revealed he had 92 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

Probation officer Martin Sanderson said: "He was fully aware of the serious harm that could have been caused."

He said Askew had been at a friend's birthday party and needed to clear his head, but made the mistake of driving home.

Matthew Taylor, mitigating, said Askew was still struggling to cope after his grandparents were died at the beginning of the year.

He said Askew would now have to cycle to work.

Askew, 26, of Galway Crescent, admitted drink driving and failing to stop after an accident, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He received a 12 month community order with 60 hours of unpaid work and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £90 government surcharge.

He was banned for 23 months, but was offered the drink-driver's rehabilitation course which will reduce the disqualification by 175 days if he completes it before November 2020.

