Residents of Budby are 'shocked' after man, 70, arrested in connection with stabbing 78-year-old woman

Residents in Budby have spoken of their shock after a 70-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder earlier today (Thursday, August 8).

A 78-year-old woman has been taken to hospital for treatment for injuries in a stabbing that are currently believed to be life-threatening.

CSI were at the scene

Officers were called to Worksop Road, Budby, at around 12.30pm following reports of the knife incident.

One resident said she 'got goosebumps' when she heard the news.

She said: "I'm shocked. I can't believe this has happened."

Another resident, who did not want to be named said: "It's a little, quiet village normally. It's peaceful and tranquil.

"I don't know them. It's a bit scary really.

"I just came from work and there all these police here.

"We don't really know what's happened."

A further resident said: "I came into the village and saw all the police cars on the front. They were everywhere.

"I have never seen so many police cars.

"Nothing normally happens around here.

"I have never known anything like this to happen before."

"I don't know them, I think they're quite new to the street."

The man has also been taken to hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be minor.

The incident is contained and officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident at this time.

READ MORE: Budby man, 70, arrested in connection with stabbing of 78-year-old woman