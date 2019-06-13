Reports from the courts: round-up of cases for the Gainsborough area

Lincoln Magistrates Court
Lincoln Magistrates Court

Here are some of the latest cases heard at magistrates courts in Lincolnshire.

MOTORING

Steven Turner, aged 34, of Brook Street, Hemswell: drove a vehicle without insurance. He was fined £185, told to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs and his driving licence was endorsed with six points.

Dean Watson, 39, of Church Street, Gainsborough: drove a vehicle without insurance. He was fined £660 and must pay a £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

Alex O’Conner, 26, of Miller Court, Gainsborough: drove a car without due care and attention. He was fined £397 and must pay a £39 surcharge and £85 costs. His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

Valentin-Mirel Petcu, 32, of Buchanan Road, Hemswell Cliff: drove a car without the correct driving licence. He also drove the car without insurance. He was fined £880 and must pay a £66 surcharge and £85 costs. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ASSAULT

Kieran Buckley, aged 27, of Marshalls Rise, Gainsborough, assaulted two police officers by beating them. He must pay £450 in compensation, an £85 surcharge and £40 in costs. He was also issued with an community order with 80 hours of unpaid work.

THEFT

Nyree Bonar, 45, of Lea Road, Gainsborough: stole make-up to the value of £349.63 from Boots in Doncaster. She also stole an electric toothbrush and four fusion razors to the value of £83.50 from Morrisons in Gainsborough and stole toys from Tesco in Gainsborough to the value of £30. She also failed to surrender to custody. She was sentenced to five months in prison, suspended for six months. She must also pay £110 in compensation.

DRUGS

Bailey Brown, 21, of Tower Street, Gainsborough: had in his possession a quantity of cannabis, a class B drug. He also smashed three car windows to the value of £180 with intent. He committed the crimes while subject to a conditional discharge for smashing pub windows. He received a community order sentence with a rehabilitation activity requirement. He must also pay £520 in compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

MISCELLANEOUS

Scott Robertson, 47, of Sandandsfield Lane, Gainsborough: was drunk and disorderly on Trinity Street. He was conditionally discharged for six months and must pay a £20 surcharge.