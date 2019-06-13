Reports from the courts: round-up of cases for the Gainsborough area

Here are some of the latest cases heard at magistrates courts in Lincolnshire.

MOTORING

Steven Turner, aged 34, of Brook Street, Hemswell: drove a vehicle without insurance. He was fined £185, told to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs and his driving licence was endorsed with six points.

Dean Watson, 39, of Church Street, Gainsborough: drove a vehicle without insurance. He was fined £660 and must pay a £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

Alex O’Conner, 26, of Miller Court, Gainsborough: drove a car without due care and attention. He was fined £397 and must pay a £39 surcharge and £85 costs. His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

Valentin-Mirel Petcu, 32, of Buchanan Road, Hemswell Cliff: drove a car without the correct driving licence. He also drove the car without insurance. He was fined £880 and must pay a £66 surcharge and £85 costs. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ASSAULT

Kieran Buckley, aged 27, of Marshalls Rise, Gainsborough, assaulted two police officers by beating them. He must pay £450 in compensation, an £85 surcharge and £40 in costs. He was also issued with an community order with 80 hours of unpaid work.

THEFT

Nyree Bonar, 45, of Lea Road, Gainsborough: stole make-up to the value of £349.63 from Boots in Doncaster. She also stole an electric toothbrush and four fusion razors to the value of £83.50 from Morrisons in Gainsborough and stole toys from Tesco in Gainsborough to the value of £30. She also failed to surrender to custody. She was sentenced to five months in prison, suspended for six months. She must also pay £110 in compensation.

DRUGS

Bailey Brown, 21, of Tower Street, Gainsborough: had in his possession a quantity of cannabis, a class B drug. He also smashed three car windows to the value of £180 with intent. He committed the crimes while subject to a conditional discharge for smashing pub windows. He received a community order sentence with a rehabilitation activity requirement. He must also pay £520 in compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

MISCELLANEOUS

Scott Robertson, 47, of Sandandsfield Lane, Gainsborough: was drunk and disorderly on Trinity Street. He was conditionally discharged for six months and must pay a £20 surcharge.