Ranby prisoner punched guard and got an extra three months

A Ranby prisoner with only 20 days left to serve who lashed out at "disrespectful" officer has had three months added to his sentence.

Mubarak Jibril was being escorted back to his cell when he became verbally aggressive and began throwing punches, on January 9, said prosecutor Leanne Townshend.

"One punch hit the officer in the mouth," she said. "The defendant was immediately restrained on the floor. He believed the officer had been disrespectful to him.

"He was adamant that none of his punches made contact."

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said: "He regrets his actions that day. He had been released from his cell to get a change of clothes and I don't think that other officer knew.

"He accepts being abusive. He accepts that he lost his temper. He has 20 days still to serve."

He urged the judge to take into account the fact that Jibril had approved accommodation waiting for him in Leicestershire, which he would lose if his sentence was extended.

Jibril, 24, of HMP Nottingham, admitted the assault on an emergency worker, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

District judge Leo Pyle said: "What aggravates this matter is your record, not least for matters of violence, and that it was a public servant doing his duty."

He added three months to Jibril's current sentence, and ordered him to pay £100 to the officer.

