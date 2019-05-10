Rampton patient assaulted and racially abused four nurses

A Rampton patient left four female nurses feeling "shocked and violated" after she physically assaulted and racially abused them, a court heard.

Stephanie Rumsey kicked one nurse in the chest while she was struggling with staff, on Topaz ward, on October 20.

"She pressed the feel of her foot into the nurse's sternum and continued to kick out," said prosecutor Robert Carr.

The nurse was left with damage to her neck, chest and back, but didn't need follow-up treatment.

The next day, Rumsey threw a cup of coffee over another nurse, because she was annoyed at being kept in restraints, and a struggle ensued as she tried to leave the room.

Rumley dug her fingers into the nurse's groin, which was "extremely painful", said Mr Carr, adding that the nurse was left feeling "traumatised and violated".

And she bit the left breast of another nurse, causing "excruciating pain", and she had to be tranquilised.

That nurse was given injections at hospital, and was left feeling "shocked and violated", and "massively upset."

On May 27, she hurled racist abuse at another nurse, after becoming anxious and hostile while in restraints.

Jill Hawkins, mitigating, said Rumsey had been at the hospital for five years, but her mental state dipped when she became convinced staff were corrupt and said she didn't feel safe.

She has been sent back to the intensive care ward and put on new medication, Ms Hawkins said, and since January there have been no further incidents.

She said Rumsey was not racist, but used the words to be hurtful.

The 25-year-old admitted the assaults when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

She was ordered to pay £100 to each of the nurses she assaulted, and £125, to the nurse she racially abused.

