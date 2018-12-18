Police want to speak to this man after garden furniture theft in Gainsborough

Police have released CCTV images of a man they’d like to speak to in connection with the theft of garden furniture in Gainsborough.

Wicker garden furniture was stolen from the garden of a property at Whites Wood Lane at some point during the night of November 11.

Officers believe the man in the image may be able to help them with their enquires.

Anyone with any information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, quoting incident number 46 of November 11 2018.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.