Police’s ticket fraud warning

Isle residents are being warned to be careful when making purchases online by Humberside Police.

Are you planning on going to a concert, festival, theatre or sporting event in the coming months?

Officers from the force are urging people to be careful when buying tickets online and avoid becoming a victim of ticket fraud.

Thousands of people across the UK report are falling for ticket scams every year.

Thousands more never say anything about it.

A spokesman said: “We want you to be careful when buying your tickets online and avoid becoming a victim of ticket fraud.

“Tickets for big events can be in high demand and can cost hundreds of pounds. However keen you are to get one we want you to be aware of what to look out for.

“We’re offering advice on how to get your hands on those prized tickets without putting yourself at risk of being out of pocket. Throughout March 2018 we’re supporting Get Safe Online’s national campaign on ticket fraud.”

Here are some simple tips to avoid falling foul of the fraudsters:

Buy only from the venue’s box office, promoter, official agent or reputable ticket exchange site.

Auction sites, social media and fan forums may be fake or non-existent however authentic the seller may seem.

If the price seems too good to be true it probably is.

Don’t pay someone you don’t know for tickets by bank transfer. It’s a favourite way for fraudsters to steal your money.

Check that a website is genuine and secure and log out when you’re done.

There is more advice available at www.getsafeonline.org/ticketfraud. For more follow Humberside Police on social media #safetickets @Humberbeat