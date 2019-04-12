Police investigating theft from van in Gainsborough

Lincolnshire Police are investigating a series of thefts from vehicles across the county - including in Gainsborough.

Since April 6, officers have received multiple reports around the county that work vans have been targeted and tools taken.

These have occurred county-wide including areas such as Boston, Sleaford, Lincoln, Gainsborough, Bourne, Spalding and Grantham.

A police spokesman said: "If anyone does have information or has seen a work van being targeted, please contact us on 101 quoting incident 89 of April 6 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"We would also like to issue advice on preventing vehicles from being targeted:

"Remove all tools that are essential to your day-to-day business, if this is possible

"Fit additional security deadlocks that are separate to the vans central locking system

"If your vehicle uses keyless entry, store the van keys in a good quality RFID bag when not in use

"Consider fitting a Thatcham approved Ultrasonic alarm that protects both the rear load and cabin areas of your van

"Mark your tools and register them for free at immobilise.com."