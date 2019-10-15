Police investigating messages received by Lincolnshire's Chief Fire Officer after Fireman Sam mascot axed

Police are investigating messages received by Lincolnshire's Chief Fire Officer after the service controversially dropped Fireman Sam from its promotional materials.

Lincolnshire Police said no arrests had yet been made by the force but one man had been voluntarily interviewed on Friday.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police did however confirm: “A 55-year-old man was interviewed under caution (October 11), relating to a suspected offence of malicious communication.

“He was interviewed at a police station in Essex, following an incident which is being investigated by Lincolnshire Police. Our investigation is ongoing.”

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said it would no longer use Fireman Sam to promote the service after local residents complained that he was not “inclusive” enough.

An email revealed how Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue received negative feedback on their station open day posters and advertising material.

Instead staff were advised to use two fire extinguisher mascots named Freddie and Filbert.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue’s top boss Les Britzman then clashed with national newspapers and Piers Morgan over the decision to scrap Fireman Sam.

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue declined to comment on the situation due to the ongoing live police investigation.