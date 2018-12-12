Police investigating gun shot incident in Gainsborough in which two men were injured

Police are investigating after an incident in Gainsborough in which a gun shot was reported and two men were injured.

Police attended a property on High Street at around 11.20pm on Monday after receiving reports of a gun shot.

The incident occurred on Monday night

Two men were taken to hospital but were not seriously injured and have been discharged.

Officers are carrying out investigations into this incident, believed to involve several individuals who are thought to be known to each other. No arrests have been made as yet and enquires are on-going.

Anyone with any information should call 101, quoting incident number 482 of December 10, or contact police by emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk referencing incident 482 of December 10

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.