Police hunting wanted Gainsborough man

Police are appealing for help to find a wanted Gainsborough man.

Henry Moses Smith, 24, is wanted for assault.

Henry Moses Smith

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, or email link force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.