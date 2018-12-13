Police hunting wanted Gainsborough man Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Police are appealing for help to find a wanted Gainsborough man. Henry Moses Smith, 24, is wanted for assault. Henry Moses Smith Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, or email link force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Have your say in survey on policing and crime