Police want to speak to this woman in connection with a theft of ‘multiple items’ from Boots in Gainsborough,

At 12.37pm on February 26, a woman entered Boots, selected multiple items including face cream and left the store without paying.

Who is she?

Officers believe the woman pictured could help them with their enquiries.

If you know who she is, call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 63 of February 26.

READ MORE: GAINSBOROUGH FIREFIGHTERS TACKLE MIDNIGHT CAR FIRE