Person seriously injured in crash on A156 near Fenton

Police are appealing for witnesses after a person was seriously injured in a collision on the A156 near Fenton.

The incident happened at about 9.50pm last night (December 13), and Lincolnshire Police is appealing for anybody who may have witnessed the collision.

It involved a grey Skoda estate car and a black Ford Fiesta, which collided.

A police statement said: "Appeal for witnesses after a grey Skoda estate and black Ford Fiesta collided on A156 at Fenton last night at 9.50.

"We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the cars beforehand or the collision itself. Call 101 quoting incident 456 of December 13."