One man arrested as police hunt armed robbers following raid on post office in Newton-on Trent

A man has been arrested following an armed robbery at a post office at Newton-on Trent.

Two people were injured as two men carried out the raid at the Post Office on High Street at 9.08 am today (Friday May 10).

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said their injuries were not believed to be serious.

Two men threatened staff with a knife before leaving on a white motorbike with cash and cigarettes. The bike was abandoned in Stokeham. The men were wearing helmets and black clothing.

Police have arrested a 27 year old man near to Stokeham. The search continues for a second man.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are urged to call 101 with incident reference number 86. Anyone who may have dash cam footage is asked to review this and call if you have captured anything relevant especially if you captured two men on a white motorbike in black clothing.

Reference: Incident 86 of 10 May