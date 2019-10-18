Obsessed man flouted ban to stalk Hucknall woman

A mentally-ill man who stalked a Hucknall woman and continued to harass her despite a restraining order was "obsessed" with her, a court heard.

Edmund Nkata was arrested on the street where the woman lives, on October 17, even though he was banned from being there by a five-year court order, made ten days earlier.

Prosecutor Robert Carr described how Nkata had been staring at her house for three days in a row, and this put the mum-of-two, who suffers from agoraphobia,"in fear."

When he was arrested he was found with a small amount of cannabis, he added.

The court heard Nkata introduced himself to the woman in the summer of 2018, but began knocking on her doors and windows in the early hours of the morning.

On one occasion he sang her a song, and on another he presented her with a flower, said Mr Carr.

But her nine-year-old son was left "scared and crying" when Nkata came to the back window and said: "You like me."

Denise Aubrey, mitigating, said Nkata had been diagnosed with psychosis and a personality disorder, but had not been taking his medication.

"He became obsessed with this lady," she said. "We don't minimise the distress it has caused.

"He finds it very difficult to understand that what was, for him, loving and kindness, was not accepted."

Ms Aubrey said Nkata "needs to needs to be taking his mental health medication" and "engage with probation."

Nkata, 29, of Avondale House, Harworth, admitted breaching the restraining order and possession of the Class B drug, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

The previous community order was revoked, and he was given an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

He was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and attend 15 rehabilitation days. He must also pay £122 government surcharge and £85 court costs.

