Nottinghamshire Police has made improvements in reducing crime and keeping people safe

Nottinghamshire Police has seen significant improvements in its ability to effectively reduce crime and keep people safe, according to the latest Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Service (HMICFRS) report.

Previously graded as requiring improvement, the Inspectorate has now deemed the force to be ‘Good’. This is a very significant endorsement for the organisation.

Investigating crime, protecting vulnerable people, tackling serious and organised crime, ethical and lawful workforce behaviour and fair treatment of the public have all been graded as good.

While work is already ongoing to address discreet areas including preventing crime and tackling antisocial behaviour, meeting current demands and using resources, planning for the future and fair treatment of the workforce, which were found to require improvement.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford said: “The findings of the HMICFRS report show we continue to make very significant progress.

“I pay tribute to all the hard work undertaken by our officers and staff.

“There has been a huge amount of effort undertaken to get us to this position, and while there is more to do, the investment we have placed in frontline resources, with more police officers available to bolster our local communities will begin to reap rewards.”

PCC Paddy Tipping said: “This report confirms that force performance has moved in a positive direction, in very challenging circumstances.

“While there is more work to be done, I believe that with the additional officers and staff in my budget this year, that the position can be sustained and improved still further.

“However, this ‘Good’ grade is reassuring news for our residents, businesses and visitors.

“It demonstrates clearly how hard we are all working to ensure our streets and neighbourhoods are as safe as possible.”