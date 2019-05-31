North Notts drink drive charge uncovered convicted rapist's reporting lapse

A convicted rapist failed to tell police about his long-term relationship after he was arrested for drink driving in North Nottinghamshire.

Paul Tomlin's Ford Focus was followed from the Blacksmith's Arms, in Everton, and stopped on Bawtry Road, on April 14.

A test revealed he had 56 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

At the police station he disclosed he had been in a relationship, but had failed to notify police of it, said prosecutor Ann Barrett.

Because he is on the sex offenders' register, he must report to police if he stays at an address for more than seven days, or if he stays for more than 12 hours at an address where children live.

He told police he had been in an "on-off" relationship since 2017, and had lived at the woman's address with her two daughters, in the past.

Ms Barrett said it was "wilful blindness" to the requirements, but it was "difficult to say whether it was negligent or deliberate."

Chris Perry, mitigating, said Tomlin had told his partner that he had been in prison for the 1995 rape.

"He has been monitored for 20 years," he said. "He didn't go to ground. This is the first breach.

"He didn't try and hide who he was. The index offence goes back to 1995."

The court heard he wasn't trying to be intentionally deceitful, but had become "complacent" and showed a lack of forethought.

He applied to come off the register a few years ago, but this application was turned down.

Tomlin, 52, of Morland Road, Sheffield, admitted drink driving, and failing to notify the police, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was given a 12 month community, with 20 rehabilitation days to help with consequential thinking.

He was banned for 36 months, because it was his second offence within ten years. He was fined £120, witrh £85 costs and an £85 surcharge.

