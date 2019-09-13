Missing 82-year-old woman from care home near Gainsborough has been found

An 82-year-old lady who went missing from a care centre on Marton Road in Willingham by Stow yesterday (Thursday, September 12) has been found.

Julia O’Loghlen had been out overnight in a field and is suffering for that, but otherwise she is as well as can be expected.

She will be going to hospital to be checked over.

Her dog Poppy was found with her and is safe and well.

Lincolnshire Police said the public and media support for the appeal has been tremendous and they are very grateful to the numerous reports from the public who thought they might have seen her, and to the support given on social media appeals.

The police are also very grateful to NPAS (National Police Air Service) who spotted the lady in the field and to all police officers who worked urgently and tirelessly on this throughout the night and this morning.