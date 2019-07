Police are investigating after two men were seen making an attempt to take a caravan from a driveway in Upton.

Officers said the incident happened just before 3am on Saturday. They have not said exactly where in the village the offence occurred.

Can you help police with their enquiries?

MORE: Heatwave predicted as temperatures set to reach £34C - but how long will it last?

The men removed a wheel clamp and bypassed the hitch lock.

Anyone with information or CCTV should call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident 57 of July 20.