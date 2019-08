A Mansfield man has been sent to the crown court to face child porn charges.

Jason Walker, 32, of Chesterfield Road North, made no plea when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

It is alleged that he had the images between January 1, 2015 and January 8, 2018.

He was given unconditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on September 6.

