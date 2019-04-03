Man threatened with knife in Gainsborough street

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was threatened with a knife in Gainsborough.

The incident happened on Church Street between 4.45pm and 5.10pm on Monday.

Gainsborough police said: "The offender was within a group near to the shop on the corner of New Street and Church Street.

"Any information would be greatly appreciated in the assistance of this investigation. In the current climate on knife crime within the country it is paramount that as a community we tackle this problem and try and bring these offenders to justice."

Anyone with any information should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 365 01/04/2019.