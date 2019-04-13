Man released on bail as part of Gainsborough murder investigation

A 27-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder in Gainsborough has been released on police bail.

Jordan O'Brien, 25, died after an incident at a property on Scampton Way on March 27.

The 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death but has been bailed.

A 21-year-old man who was arrested on March 28 in connection with the incident remains on police bail pending further enquiries.

Kieron Walker, 22, of Larch Avenue, Auckley, Doncaster, was charged with murder and possession of a knife/sharp pointed article in a public place and appeared in court on April 3.

Following his appearances at both Lincoln Magistrates' Court and Lincoln Crown Court, he was remanded in custody.