Man in hospital with serious injuries after assault in Gainsborough

A man has been left in hospital with serious injuries after an assault in Gainsborough.

Officers were called to Scampton Way, Gainsborough last night at 10.43pm where a man in his 20s had serious injuries as a result of an assault.

He is currently in hospital receiving treatment.

A Police spokesman said: "We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could assist in the enquiry. This appears to be an isolated incident and enquiries are ongoing to apprehend the offender. There have been no arrests at this point in time.

"If you have any information please call 101 with incident reference number 436 of 27 March or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

