Man in his 50s wounded with knife at Gainsborough home

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information after a man in his 50s was wounded with a knife at a house in Gainsborough.

Offices were called to the incident at 7.44am on Friday, February 8, to the incident which happened at the doorway of the house on High Street.

Police.

The man’s injuries are not thought serious or life threatening.

Officers are asking anyone with footage that might be relevant to come forward and assist with the enquiry.

That could be dash cam footage that captured the incident, or CCTV footage that may have captured the offenders arriving or leaving the scene.

DS David Patten, investigating officer, said: “We will not let this kind of act violence become something that is commonplace in Gainsborough.

“Our Officers are dedicated and tenacious and will leave no stone unturned in finding the offender.

“If this is backed up by the community, by people coming to us with any piece of information they have, this will help make our job easier and quicker.”

If you have any footage, or have any information, please call 101 with incident reference 51 of February 8.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.