Man denies murdering Gainsborough father-of-two

A man has denied the murder of Gainsborough father of two Jordan O'Brien after appearing in court.

Kieron Walker, 22, is alleged to have murdered Mr O’Brien on April 1 this year.

Walker, of Larch Avenue, Auckley, Doncaster, pleaded not guilty to the charge when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Tuesday morning.

Walker was remanded in custody by Judge John Pini QC and the case was adjourned for a trial scheduled to start on September 16.

The trial is expected to last ten days.

Mr O'Brien was left in a critical condition after an alleged incident at a house in Scampton Way, Gainsborough. He died later in hospital.