A man has been charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm after an incident in Misterton.

The incident occurred on Grange Close on Wednesday when a 31-year-old man sustained injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

Marcus Crossland, 22, of Grange Close, Misterton, was charged with GBH, dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

He was due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court today (Friday).