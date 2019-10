A man has been charged after four watches worth £17,000 were stolen from a Gainsborough business.

A Cartier watch and three Rolex watches were stolen from Stanley Hunt Jewellers on Monday September 30.

One of the watches taken was a ladies Rolex Yacht Master, valued at 4,150.

Matthew Massey, 29, of Low Grange Crescent, Leeds, has been charged with robbery and remanded in custody.