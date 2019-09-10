Man arrested after 'stolen' tractor stopped by police near Gainsborough - with video

A man has been arrested after three police vehicles were dispatched to stop a tractor which was believed to have been stolen.

At 10.50pm on Thursday, officers received reports of a tractor being driven from the Osgodby area in Market Rasen towards Caenby Corner and then Gainsborough.

MORE: Drop in number of new cases of HIV in Lincolnshire

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "The vehicle was believed to have been stolen and had a dim headlight and a shredded tyre.

"The vehicle was stopped through the use of three police vehicles at the Springthorpe junction near Corringham.

"One police vehicle sustained light damage and a 29-year-old man was arrested.

Three police vehicles were dispatched to stop the tractor.

"He has now been released under investigation."

MORE: Brexit Party parliamentary candidate announced for Bassetlaw