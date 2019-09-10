Man arrested after 'stolen' tractor stopped by police near Gainsborough - with video

A man has been arrested after three police vehicles were dispatched to stop a tractor which was believed to have been stolen.
At 10.50pm on Thursday, officers received reports of a tractor being driven from the Osgodby area in Market Rasen towards Caenby Corner and then Gainsborough.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "The vehicle was believed to have been stolen and had a dim headlight and a shredded tyre.
"The vehicle was stopped through the use of three police vehicles at the Springthorpe junction near Corringham.
"One police vehicle sustained light damage and a 29-year-old man was arrested.
"He has now been released under investigation."
