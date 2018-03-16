Lincolnshire Police warning over new iTunes scam

Lincolnshire Police are warning people to be on their guard against a fraud involving iTunes vouchers.

Officers have recently received a number of reports of fraud using the vouchers.

Elderly and often vulnerable victims are being targeted by telephone with the promise of cash payment for reasons such as tax refund, reclaiming PPI or lottery prizes once an upfront payments has been made using iTunes vouchers.

Victims are asked to purchase large quantities of iTunes vouchers and provide the codes to the suspect.

Police are asking anyone who gets a suspicious phone call to call them on 101, and to help spread the word.

