Lincolnshire Police officer to face public misconduct hearing

A police officer from Lincolnshire Police is set to face a public misconduct hearing after allegedly "breaching professional behaviour".

It is alleged that PC Michael Colbourne breached the following standards of professional behaviour: discreditable conduct; equality and diversity; and authority, respect and courtesy.

Lincolnshire Police headquarters.

The allegations say that on December 17, 2018 and on January 17, 2019, PC Colbourne made inappropriate comments and gestures in the workplace.

The hearing, which will run from July 31 to August 2, will be held at Lincolnshire Police Headquarters, Deepdale Lane, Nettleham, LN2 2LT. The hearing will start at 9.30am.

No recording or filming of the hearing is permitted. The identity of witnesses will be protected during the hearing as appropriate.

If you wish to attend please send a request to Lincolnshire Police via LincsPSD@lincs.pnn.police.uk providing your name, address and date of birth to register your interest along with which days you wish to attend.

Please register no later than 9 am on Monday 28th 2019. You will be required to arrive 30 minutes prior to the start of the hearing. For security reasons, photographic ID and consent to be searched will be required as a condition of entry.