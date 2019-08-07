Lincolnshire Police officer dismissed following misconduct hearing

A Lincolnshire Police officer has been dismissed without notice from his job following a three-day misconduct hearing at the force headquarters.

Police Constable Michael Colbourne was found to have breached the 'standards of professional behaviour' in respect of allegations of discreditable conduct, equality and diversity, and authority, respect and courtesy, and the breach amounted to misconduct.

Lincolnshire Police headquarters.

PC Colbourne has a current final written warning and the outcome of the hearing is that he was dismissed without notice. He has a right of appeal to a police appeals tribunal.

Detective Superintendent Suzanne Davies, force head of professional standards, said: “Police Officers hold extraordinary trust and powers; we must be beyond reproach. The standards of professional behaviour expected of police officers is clearly set out in legislation and the code of ethics.

"The panel today found PC Mick Colbourne’s conduct breached those standards and this amounted to misconduct.

"As the officer has a final written warning in force, PC Colbourne has been dismissed without notice and his name will be added to the list of those barred from working within policing. .

“I expect all Lincolnshire police officers to treat members of the public and colleagues with respect and courtesy and to behave in a manner which does not bring discredit to the police service or undermine public confidence.

“I pass on my thanks to the legally qualified chair and other members of the panel for their time spent on this case.”