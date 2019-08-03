Lincolnshire police officer dismissed after misconduct hearing

A Lincolnshire Police officer has been dismissed following a misconduct hearing.

During the hearing, which concluded yesterday (Friday, August 2) at Lincolnshire Police Headquarters, Police Constable Michael Colbourne was found to have breached standards of professional behaviour relating to discreditable conduct, equality and diversity and authority, respect and courtesy.

Detective Superintendent Suzanne Davies, head of Professional Standards, said: “Police Officers hold extraordinary trust and powers we must reproach.

“The standards of professional behaviour expected of police officers is clearly set out in legislation and the code of ethics.

“The panel today found PC Mick Colbourne’s conduct breached those standards and this amounted to misconduct.

“As the officer has a final written warning in force, PC Colbourne has been dismissed without notice and his name will be added to the list of those barred from working within policing.

“I expect all Lincolnshire police officers to treat members of the public and colleagues with respect and courtesy and to behave in a manner which does not bring discredit to the police service or undermine public confidence.”

READ MORE: APPEAL AFTER BURGLARY AT GAINSBOROUGH ICE-CREAM SHOP