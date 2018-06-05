Lincolnshire Police launch summer drink and drug driving campaign

Lincolnshire Police has launched a summer campaign to crack down on drink and drug driving.

Officers across the county will be taking part in the campaign, which runs until July 15, and will actively be out on Lincolnshire’s roads carrying out random checks on drivers.

This can result in either enforcement action, where needed, and/or educational action.

Police are aiming to raise awareness of the dangers of driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, which is one of the four main reasons for fatal or serious collisions on UK roads.

In Lincolnshire, around 100 drivers are stopped and tested each month as a result of being suspected of being intoxicated. Around 80 per cent of those are positively tested for being under the influence of alcohol, with the remaining positive tests being under the influence of drugs.

Inspector Ewan Gell, of the Serious Collision Unit, said: “The sheer number of drivers we stop on our roads each month shows that there are still a number of people out there who simply do not take any notice of the fact that not only is it illegal to drive intoxicated but it is also incredibly dangerous.

"You might think that your performance behind the wheel won’t be impaired but it most certainly will, research shows that drivers who are under the influence of both drink and drugs are 23 times more likely to be involved in a fatal collision than sober drivers.

“Think before you get behind the wheel. If you have drunk alcohol or taken drugs and decide to drive it might not be you who gets injured and could be an innocent bystander or driver. We have a duty to protect those people and will do everything in our power to do so.”

Marc Jones, Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “I am shocked by the need for campaigns to highlight the risks of drink and drug driving given the horrific number of collisions, serious injuries and deaths on our roads involving drivers who are under the influence.

“The sad fact is that for some, the risk of getting caught, losing their licence, possibly their job will work better than the risk of losing their life or taking that of an innocent person.

“It is for those irresponsible and selfish residents from within our community that this proactive stance must be taken to protect us all. I wholeheartedly support this campaign and know that for every intoxicated person removed from our roads lives may well have been saved.”

This campaign follows on from the national summer 2017 drink and drug driving campaign. As part of this campaign:

* 5,382 motorists were breathalysed with 10 per cent testing positive, refused to provide or failed.

* There were also 2022 drug screening device tests administered of which 58 per cent were positive.