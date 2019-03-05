Lincolnshire Police issue warning over scam where fraudsters can gain access to online banking accounts

Lincolnshire Police are warning people of a scam that involves fraudsters gaining access to your online banking account.

The scam involves a phone call from a person reporting to be from TalkTalk, which states that your IP address is insecure and gives you steps on how to make it more secure.

The scammers call people pretending to be from TalkTalk

The caller requests that apps are downloaded to an electronic device and through this, they can gain access to your online banking and request money to be transferred.

In an incident reported to the police, money has been successfully transferred and this investigation continues.

Lincolnshire Detective Constable Nicola Paradowski said: “We would advise members of the public to be vigilant of phone scams and ensure their relatives, friends and neighbours are aware that opportunistic criminals operate in this way.

“Scammers are sophisticated criminals who target all members of society. If you have been a victim of any scam or fraud, please call us as soon as you can to report it. Please do not feel embarrassed.”

For further advice on fraud and scams visit https://www.lincs.police.uk/reporting-advice/fraud-and-scams/.