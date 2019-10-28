Lincolnshire police issue safe trick or treating advice

Police issue advice on how to safe this Halloween

Ahead of Halloween Lincolnshire Police has issued advice to keep youngsters and residents safe.

The advice to trick or treaters is to only visit decorated houses.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "Pretty simple, but effective: respect that if someone hasn’t decorated their home, they aren’t taking part. This simple approach is win/win. It means people who don’t want to receive callers can enjoy a peaceful evening, and it means that trick or treaters can be reasonably sure that they are welcome at a decorated house and therefore more likely to receive a treat.

"Be safe and be respectful. We know children get excited but make sure they are careful and considerate. Mind personal property like garden ornaments and *do not* try door handles, step into someone’s home or knock/ring a door bell repeatedly. Keep to your local neighbourhood or areas that you know."

 The advice being given by police is to:

* Don’t let young children go on their own.

* Have a little pep talk before you set off about road safety and being respectful... once they get a whiff of sweets they are much more difficult to communicate with!…

Parents of teenagers should:

* Make sure they don’t have plans involving alcohol, eggs, flour or fireworks.

* Seek their views on playing ‘tricks’ on strangers, make sure they grasp the morality of it and the legal implications.

* Make sure they stay with friends and don’t put themselves in any dangerous situations.