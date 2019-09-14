Lincolnshire man wanted in connection with fatal crash

If you see this man, call the police.

Tomas Jonusaitis, 24, from Boston, was involved in a fatal road traffic collision on the A1121 Boardsides, Boston on October 26 2018.

24-year-old Tomas Jonusaitis.

Jonusaitis was to appear at Boston magistrates court on Wednesday, September 11 for the offence of causing death by dangerous driving.

He failed to appear at court and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Police have asked for any information on his whereabouts. If you have seen him, or you have any information about where he is, call 101.

Please quote incident reference number 42.

