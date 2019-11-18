Lincolnshire man sentenced for indecent child images

A Lincolnshire man has been jailed for making indecent images of children.

Lewis Croft, 19, of Cliff Lane, Welton =, appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday (November 15) having earlier pleaded guilty to offences under the Protection of Children Act 1978.

Lewis Croft was jailed for 26 months.

He was sentenced to 26 months in prison and given a 10 year sexual harm prevention order.

Detective Superintendent Jon McAdam, head of the Protecting Vulnerable Persons Unit at Lincolnshire Police, said: “Lewis Croft has exploited opportunities to work with children and once in a position of trust he has secretly taken images of children at a school. He originally came to notice for downloading illegal indecent images of children at his home address.

"He has been sentenced for all of his offending today and part of his sentence will prevent him ever working with children or gaining a position of trust where he has access to children again.”

