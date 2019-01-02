Lincolnshire is a pick pocket hot spot

Lincolnshire is the second worst area in England for pickpocketing according to new research.

Britain’s pickpocketing hotspots have been revealed following an investigation by gadget insurance provider Protect Your Bubble.com. The company sourced data from police forces across the country using the Freedom of Information Act.

Surprisingly, Lincolnshire Police Force area was ranked second and recorded 10,440 TFPs over the same timeframe, amounting to 140 for every 10,000 people. more than three times the national average.

London was revealed as pickpocketing capital of Britain following an investigation with of Theft From the Person crimes more than five times the national average.

Nottinghamshire was eighth in the list with 5769 incidents and at 51 incidents per 10,000 pe0ple just over the national average of 4.5.

Towns in Dyfed-Powys, Wales, were found to be the safest with just a handful of thefts.

Investigation was carried out using submitted Freedom of Information requests to forces.