Latest Gainsborough residents sentenced at magistrates court

Here are the latest cases involving people from Gainsborough.

Paul Worrall, 43, of Church Street, Gainsborough, after being required by police, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence on West Parade, Lincoln. He has been fined £660, pay a £66 surcharge and £625 in costs. His licence was endorsed by six points.

Lincoln Magistrates Court

James Gadd, 35, of Pilham Court, Gainsborough, drove a Vauxhall Corsa on Riseholme Road, Gainsborough, when a proportion of a controlled drug, namely benzoylecgonine, in his blood, namely 2.5 micrograms of drug per litre of blood, exceeding the specified limit. He also drove when the proportion of another controlled drug, namely delta 9 tetrahydrocannabinol, in his blood, namely 2.5 micrograms of the drug per litre of blood, exceeding the specified limit. He has been disqualified from driving for 36 months. Given a community order with 170hours of unpaid work and will pay a £85 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Murphy Thorne, 22, of Japan Road, Gainsborough, drove a Honda Civic dangerously on roads, namely Thorndike Way, Heapham Road, Glentham Road, Riseholme Road and Adelaide Close in Gainsborough. He also drove the car with no insurance, the correct driving licence and failed to stop after being required to do so by a constable in uniform. He has been committed to prison for six months suspended for 12 months, because of the seriousness of the offence. He has been disqualified from driving for 12 months and must comply with the requirements of a supervision period of 12 months. He will have a curfew requirement with electronic monitoring for three months. Between 8pm and 8am he will need to be at Gray Street, Gainsborough or Japan Street, Gainsborough. He will also carry out 120 hours of unpaid work. He will pay a £115 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Claire Smith, 27, of Third Avenue, Scampton, came into accidental contact with someone and did not withdraw, which she is prohibited from doing so by a restraining order. She has been conditionally discharged for six months, pay a £20 surcharge and £40 in costs.

Richard Smith, 27, of Third Avenue, Scampton, came into accidental contact with someone and did not withdraw, which he is prohibited from doing so by a restraining order. He has been conditionally discharged for six months, pay a £20 surcharge and £40 in costs.

Daniel Wilkinson, 37, of Lime Tree Avenue, Gainsborough, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a woman, which he ought to have know amounted to the harassment of her. He entered a public house she was present at and remained there and also removed a pane of glass from a patio window at her home, entered without her knowledge or permission, entering her bedroom and sleeping on her bed. He has been committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, as the offence is so serious. He has been issued with a restraining order and pay £150 in compensation. He will also take part in a rehabilitation activity requirement.