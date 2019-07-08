Latest court cases involving people from Gainsborough

Latest news from Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

MOTORING

Lincoln Magistrates' Court

Gabriella Rovezzano, 30, of Church Street, Glentworth: drove a White Volkswagen Transporter at a speed exceeding the 30mph speed limit on Long Leys Road. She has been fined £70 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £25 costs. Her licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

Steven Cooper, 32, of The Avenue, Blyton: drove a vehicle on Danes Road, Gainsborough, with Delta - 9 - Tetrahydrocannabinol, in his blood, exceeding the specified limit of the controlled drug. He was fined £384 and ordered to pay a £38 surcharge and £85 in costs. He has also been disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Elisha Thompson, 23, of Bob Rainsforth Way, Gainsborough: drove a car without due care and attention. She has been fined £182 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Her driving licence has been endorsed with six penalty points.

Anna Smith, 44, of Priory Close, Gainsborough: drove a car with Delta - 9 - Tetrahydrocannabinol in her blood, over the specified limit of the controlled drug. He has been fined £120 and must pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. She has been disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Christopher Taylor, 42, of Caenby Close, Gainsborough: drove a car with 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, over the legal limit of 35. He has been fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £40 costs. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Lee Martin, 41, of Aisby Lane, Aisby: drove a van with 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. He has been fined £480 and must pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs. He has been disqualified from driving for 16 months.

THEFT

Fraser Smith, 36, of Pilham Court, Gainsborough: stole groceries to the value of £55.46 from Tesco in Gainsborough. He has been fined £40, must pay £55.46 compensation and a £30 surcharge.