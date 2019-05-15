Latest court cases from around Gainsborough

Here are the latest cases from Lincoln and Boston Magistrates Court.

Harriet Cownie, 31, of High Street, Fillingham, threw or dropped litter, namely a smoking litter and left it in Lincoln. She has been fined £220, pay costs of £150 and a £30 surcharge.

Lincoln Magistrates Court

Karma Johnson, 26, of Sturgate Walk, Gainsborough, threw or dropped litter, namely a smoking litter and left it in Lincoln. She has been fined £220, pay costs of £150 and a £30 surcharge.

Sharn True, 44, of Frampton Terrace, Gainsborough, failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver, who was alleged to be guilty of an offence. She was fined £660, pay a surcharge of £66 and £85 in costs.

Robert Worrell, 57, of Gainsborough Road, Gate Burton, failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver, who was alleged to be guilty of an offence. He was fined £660, pay a surcharge of £66 and £85 in costs.

Kenneth Boswell, 40, of Stanley Street, Gainsborough, failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following a release from prison. He has been fined £40.

Glyn Fill, 26, of Salisbury Street, Gainsborough, used threatening behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe that violence would be used. He has been committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months because it was a 'serious incident of town centre violence'. He will pay a £115 surcharge.

Phillip Marshall, 57, of Dorset Place, Scampton, failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver, who was alleged to be guilty of an offence. He was fined £660, pay a surcharge of £66 and £85 in costs. His licence was also endorsed by six points.

Andrew Gibb, 44, of Pilgrims Way, Gainsborough, failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver, who was alleged to be guilty of an offence. He was fined £660, pay a surcharge of £66 and £85 in costs. His licence was also endorsed by six points.

Anthony Waring, 42, of Salsbury Street, Gainsborough, stole chocolate to the value of £81 from Co-op in Gainsborough. He committed the offence while subject to a conditional discharge order for theft. He has been conditionally discharged for two years and pay compensation of £81.

Lee Ross, 45, of Waterworks Street, Gainsborough, entered The Canute, Gainsborough as a trespasser and stole cash to the value of unknown. He has been given a community order with electronic monitoring and curfew for three months. He will also take part in a rehabilitation activity requirement. He will pay a £85 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Sharon Brown, 48, of North Moor Road, Scotter, drove a vehicle exceeding a 30mph speed limit. She has been fined £103, pay a £30 surcharge and £85 in costs. Her licence was endorsed with three points.

Benjamin Langdale, 31, of Vanessa Drive, Gainsborough, drove a car with 90 mcg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, over the legal limit of 35 mcg. He has been given a community order with 150 hours of unpaid work. He has also been disqualified from driving for 23 months. He will pay a £85 surcharge and £40 in costs.

Ruth Boswell, 60, of High Street, Scotter, drove a large good vehicle or passenger carrying vehicle exceeding a 70 mph speed limit. She has been fined £40, pay a £30 surcharge and costs of £85. Her licence was also endorsed by three point.

Adele Lowe-Hall, 59, of Woods Terrace, Gainsborough, failed to stop after an accident and drove a car without due care and attention. She has been fined £40, pay a £30 surcharge and costs of £45. Her driving licence was endorsed by five points.

Lee Ross, 45, of Waterworks Street, Gainsborough, trespassed at Otter Public House, Gainsborough and stole a charity box and safe to the value of £700. He has been committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months. He will also pay £500 in compensation.