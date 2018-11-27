Latest court cases committed in Gainsborough

Latest cases in Gainsborough heard at Lincoln and Boston Magistrates Courts.

MOTORING

Courts.

Brian Stevens, 47, of Bonby Grove, Scunthorpe, used a motor vehicle on the A631 without a valid policy of insurance. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge, and endorsed with six points on his driving licence.

Daniel Bevan, 45, of Queensway, Lincoln, drove a motor vehicle on the A156 after consuming alcohol with 166 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millitres of blood, when the legal limit is 35. He was fined £120 with £85 costs costs and a £30 surcharge, and disqualified from holding a driving licence for 12 months.

Shaun Kenny, 31, of Sandars Malting, Gainsborough, drove a vehicle on the A156 at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour. He was fined £220, with costs of £85 and a £30.

Darren Shafer, 38, of High Street, Blyton, Gainsborough, used a motor vehicle on the A158 without a valid policy of insurance. He was fined £184, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge, and endorsed with six points on his driving licence.

Leon Appiah, 20, of Penerley Road, Havering, used a motor vehicle on Riseholme Road, Gainsborough, without a valid policy of insurance and while disqualified from driving. He also obstructed PC Doona, a Gainsborough constable, in the execution of his duty. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £85 surcharge, and endorsed with six points on his driving licence.

Samuel Robertshaw, 22, of Chiltern Crescent, Scunthorpe, drove a mechanically propelled vehicle on Laughton Road, Gainsborough, without due care and attention. He was fined £102 with costs of £85, and issued with three points on his driving licence.

Paul Turner, 49, of Thurlby Road, Gainsborough, used a motor vehicle on Lea Road, Gainsborough, without a valid policy of insurance or valid driving license. He was fined £323, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge, and endorsed with six points on his driving licence.

Garry Wilkinson, 74, of Orston Avenue, Arnold, drove a mechanically propelled vehicle on The Belt Road without due care and attention. He was fined £220 with costs of £85 and a £30 surcharge, and issued with four points on his driving licence.

Abderahmim Zaaraoui, 33, of Trinity View, Gainsborough,failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to be guilty of an offence. He was also caught driving a motor vehicle on Long Leys Road at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour. He was fined £660 with £85 costs and a £66 surcharge, and endorsed with six points on his driving licence.

Rolandas Mizerakovskis, 26, of Sturgate Walk, Gainsborough, drove a vehicle without due care and attention while the passenger was carrying a child under the age of five years - risking danger to any person. He was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £30 with three points endorsed on his driving licence.

Kenneth Shepherd, 58, of High Street, Blyton, Gainsborough, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to be guilty of an offence. He was also caught driving a motor vehicle on North Moor Road, Scotter, at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour. He was fined £660 with £85 costs and a £66 surcharge, and endorsed with six points on his driving licence.

Laimutis Tichonvas, 43, of Linden Terrace, Gainsborough, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to be guilty of an offence. He was also caught driving a motor vehicle on Swineshead Bridge at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour. He was fined £660 with £85 costs and a £66 surcharge, and endorsed with six points on his driving licence.

Jason Marchant, 35, of Coventry Close, Scunthorpe, used a motor vehicle on Foxby Hill, Gainsborough, without a valid policy of insurance or driving licence. He was fined £660 with £85 costs and a £66 surcharge, and endorsed with seven points on his driving licence.

VIOLENCE

Brian Miller, 48, of Cross Street, Gainsborough, assaulted a woman in Lincoln. A restraining order was made permitting that the defendant does not contact the victim. He was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £20 surcharge.

Gary Law, 33, of Flat Tops, Gainsborough, was committed to 18 weeks in prison suspended for two years for assaulting a woman by beating her. He must also serve two weeks concurrent for damaging the woman’s property without excuse, with intent to cause damage. He also had in his possession a quantity of class B drug cannabis. He must comply with requirements of a supervision period of two years, as well as drug rehabilitation activity, and a restraining order against the victim has also been placed. He was ordered to pay £115 compensation and £200 costs.

THEFT

Patrick Carter, 38, of The Foyer, Market Rasen, stole children’s toys and four tubs of baby milk belonging to Tesco in Gainsborough. He was discharged conditionally for 18 months, ordered to pay a surcharge of £20 and not ordered to pay costs due to a lack of means.