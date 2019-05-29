Jail for homeless "nuisance" banned from Worksop town centre

A homeless man was jailed after he stole coffee refills and carried cannabis in Worksop town centre, a court heard.

Richard Frost stole £96 of coffee refills from Asda, on April 11, and was found with the Class B drug, on May 29, breaching a criminal behaviour order, banning him from the town centre.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said Frost hadn't been keeping in touch with his probation officer, and was realistic about being sent back to prison.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said: "You are a persistent nuisance and unless you sort your problems, that's going to continue."

Frost, 44, admitted the thefts and breaches, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

A suspended sentence of 21 days was activated, and added to 28 days for the new offences.

