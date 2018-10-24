Have you seen missing Gainsborough 16-year-old Kieran?

Police are trying to locate a teenage boy who has gone missing from the Gainsborough area.

Kieran Slaney was last seen on Monday, October 22 at Roses Sports Ground at around 3pm.

He is described as wearing a black t-shirt with Adidas on the chest, black Slazenger track-suit and black trainers.

He may have changed into a grey tracksuit bottoms, black trainers, and a grey zip-up hoodie.

If anyone has any information, email police at force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting PID 302571 in the subject box or call them on 101 quoting incident number 302571.