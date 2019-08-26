Gainsborough man who stole lead off house roof avoids jail

A Gainsborough man who stole lead from a house roof has been spared jail.

Matthew Clayton was on a suspended jail sentence for a driving offence when he turned up at a property on Spring Gardens, Gainsborough, and stripped the lead from the bay window roof.

Leanne Summers, prosecuting at Lincoln Crown Court, said: “He was seen to climb onto the roof of the bay window and pick off the lead flashing. He rolled it up and threw it onto the floor.

“It was placed in a wheelie bin and taken away.”

The stolen lead cost over £2,000 to replace, the court was told.

Clayton ,38, of Spring Gardens, admitted stealing the lead and breaching a suspended jail sentence imposed in January 2017 for dangerous driving.

That matter arose following a police pursuit during which Clayton drove at 50mph in a 30mph limit and rammed a police car.

John McNally, defending, said Clayton had been working hard to deal with his issues and had had help from Addaction. He said Clayton was on a reducing methadone prescription and hoped to be in a position to obtain work.

Clayton was given a 12-month community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 30 days.

He must also pay £500 compensation.