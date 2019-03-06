Gainsborough man charged after town centre lorry pursuit

A man from Gainsborough has been arrested and charged following a pursuit which saw a lorry being chased through Pontefract town centre in West Yorkshire.

The 51-year-old man will appear before court charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and driving without insurance on the evening of Monday, March 4.

The charges relate to an incident in which a flat bed lorry was brought to a stop by police in Castleford on Monday evening after allegedly failing to stop for police.

The man is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates on March 21.