Gainsborough firefighters tackle blaze which saw '100 per cent of car' set on fire

Gainsborough firefighters have attended a car fire in Heapham.

The fire happened on May 6 and is believed to be caused by an electrical fault within the car's fuel pump.

Heapham.

Nobody was injured in the fire, which saw the whole car set alight, and firefighters used two hose reels, breathing aparatus and thermal imaging cameras.

A spokesman for Gainsborough Fire said: "Gainsborough attended Main Street, Heapham to a vehicle fire.

"Fire damage to 100 per cent of the vehicle.

"Extinguished using two breathing apparatus, two hose reels and thermal imaging cameras, believed to be caused by an electrical fault within fuel pump."