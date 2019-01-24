Gainsborough burglar warned by judge she may face prison

A woman who admitted raiding a house in Gainsborough has been warned she could face a prison sentence.

Mia-Bella Smith, previously known as Natalie Taylor, stole a laptop computer, a television, clothes and food after breaking into the property on Stanley Street.

Smith, 33, formerly of Gainsborough, but now living in Oughtibridge, Sheffield, pleaded guilty when she appeared at Lincoln Crown Court to committing the burglary on August 13 last year.

The court was told that she had previous convictions for offences including robbery and burglary.

David Eager, for Smith, asked for a probation report to be prepared on the defendant before she is sentenced.

“She came out of custody about 18 months before this offence was committed,” Mr Eager explained.

“She is working with the medical services to deal with her addiction. She works and she is clean.

“She has moved to Sheffield which is away from the Gainsborough area where she was associating with those who were leading her into this sort of lifestyle.”

Judge Simon Hirst adjourned sentencing until February 8 for a probation report to be prepared on Smith and granted her bail.

He told her: “You have a bad record for serious offences. That said you appear to have stayed out of trouble for some time.

“I am just persuaded that there should be a report, but it really is on a no promises basis.

“Please don’t for a moment think you won’t receive a custodial sentence. You may well do so.”