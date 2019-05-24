Gainsborough boy, 14, missing for a week

A 14-year-old Gainsborough boy has been missing for a week.
Carter Price, has been missing since May 17.
Carter is described as 5ft 7, thin, with short dark brown hair, and wearing a tracksuit and Nike trainers.
He is from and believed to be in the Gainsborough area.
A police spokesman: "If you know where Carter is, please call 101 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.ukquoting incident 384 of 17/05."
Alternatively, contact the missing persons charity on 116 000 or by emailing 116000@missingpeople.org.uk