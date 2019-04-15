Fourth man arrested in connection with Gainsborough murder

A fourth man has been arrested in connection with a murder in Gainsborough.

Jordan O'Brien, 25, died after an incident at a property on Scampton Way on March 27.

An 18-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

A 27-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on police bail.

A 21-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident remains on bail pending further enquiries.

Kieron Walker, 22, of Larch Avenue, Auckley, Doncaster, has been charged with murder and possession of a knife/sharp pointed article in a public place. He has been remanded in custody.